Ireland and UK Brace for Storm Éowyn's Fury
Hurricane-force winds battered Ireland and northern UK, leaving over 800,000 homes and businesses without power and causing widespread travel disruptions. The storm, named Éowyn, set a record with 114 mph gusts. Authorities issued 'red' alerts and urged residents to stay indoors amid extensive weather warnings.
Millions across Ireland and northern UK faced severe disruption as hurricane-force winds wreaked havoc, cutting power to over 800,000 properties.
The storm Éowyn, with gusts reaching 114 mph, prompted school closures and travel cancellations, with authorities issuing red weather warnings.
Amidst these challenges, experts highlight the role of climate change in intensifying such extreme weather events.
