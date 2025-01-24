Russia's Vanishing Winters: Climate Changes and Cultural Impacts

Russia's iconic cold winters are undergoing notable changes as climate change makes its presence felt. According to plant scientists and meteorologists, early snowdrops, mild January weather, and thin ice are clear indicators of this shift.

Unseasonably warm temperatures have led to early blooming of snowdrops in Moscow, deviating from their usual April flowering. The reduced snow cover is also a concern, as it impacts insulation and spring moisture, stated Vladimir Chub of Moscow State University.

This climatic trend is affecting traditions; winter bathing during Epiphany has been canceled in some areas due to thin ice. The cultural significance of icy winters is deep-rooted in Russian history, and the current warming trend has sparked diverse opinions among residents.

(With inputs from agencies.)