Tiger's Journey: The Bengal Big Cat Returns

A Royal Bengal Tiger that initially wandered into West Bengal from Jharkhand has once again made its presence felt in the state, according to officials from the Forest Department.

The big cat, having roamed the forested areas of Jharkhand, returned to Belpahari on Friday morning.

The chief conservator of forests, S. Kulandaivel, revealed that the tiger likely opted to return due to the conducive habitat and abundant prey in the Belpahari-Bandwan corridor.

(With inputs from agencies.)