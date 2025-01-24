Left Menu

Tiger's Journey: The Bengal Big Cat Returns

A Royal Bengal Tiger, initially spotted in West Bengal after crossing from Jharkhand, has returned to the state following a venture to the Dalma forest. Avoiding elephant herds, the tiger sought refuge in Belpahari due to a favorable habitat with ample prey. The forest department remains vigilant.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Kolkata | Updated: 24-01-2025 22:02 IST | Created: 24-01-2025 22:02 IST
Tiger's Journey: The Bengal Big Cat Returns
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

A Royal Bengal Tiger that initially wandered into West Bengal from Jharkhand has once again made its presence felt in the state, according to officials from the Forest Department.

The big cat, having roamed the forested areas of Jharkhand, returned to Belpahari on Friday morning.

The chief conservator of forests, S. Kulandaivel, revealed that the tiger likely opted to return due to the conducive habitat and abundant prey in the Belpahari-Bandwan corridor.

(With inputs from agencies.)

