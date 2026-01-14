Left Menu

Accelerating Future Engineers: REPLUS Engitech Powers Team Predators Racing

REPLUS Engitech partners with DY Patil College's Team Predators Racing to participate in eBAJA SAEINDIA 2026. The collaboration supports students with electric vehicle solutions and expertise, enhancing hands-on learning and innovation. This initiative aims to nurture future engineers in India's evolving electric mobility ecosystem.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Pune | Updated: 14-01-2026 14:09 IST | Created: 14-01-2026 14:09 IST
Accelerating Future Engineers: REPLUS Engitech Powers Team Predators Racing
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

Innovative strides in electric mobility are underway as REPLUS Engitech enters an industry-academia partnership with Team Predators Racing from DY Patil College of Engineering, Pune. This collaboration will power the student-led team for the prestigious eBAJA SAEINDIA 2026 competition, which showcases engineering prowess in designing electric all-terrain vehicles.

Through this partnership, REPLUS Engitech is providing vital electric power solutions, helping students gain real-world exposure to EV systems and advanced technologies. This initiative bridges theoretical learning and practical application, essential for shaping engineers adept in meeting the demands of the electric vehicle industry.

Commenting on the venture, REPLUS' CEO Hiren Pravin Shah emphasized the role of hands-on innovation in engineering education. Business Head Vinay Dwivedi highlighted these initiatives as crucial incubators for future talent in a fast-evolving EV landscape. This collaboration reflects the increasing importance of industry and academic partnerships in driving India's transition to sustainable transportation solutions.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Bharat Jodo Nyay Yatra: A Rally for Democracy and Justice

Bharat Jodo Nyay Yatra: A Rally for Democracy and Justice

 India
2
Madani's Critique: Consequences of Congress' Flexible Policy on Communalism

Madani's Critique: Consequences of Congress' Flexible Policy on Communalism

 India
3
Tragedy on Rails: Elephant Deaths Prompt Environmental Inquiry

Tragedy on Rails: Elephant Deaths Prompt Environmental Inquiry

 India
4
Kerala Assembly Takes Stand: Only MLA Complaints Can Trigger Expulsion Process

Kerala Assembly Takes Stand: Only MLA Complaints Can Trigger Expulsion Proce...

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Rethinking SDG priorities as 2030 approaches

Unchecked AI growth could deepen climate chaos

AI and AR form powerful engagement loop in global e-commerce platforms

Algorithm-led healthcare forces rethink of consent, accountability, and diagnosis

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2026