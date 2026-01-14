Accelerating Future Engineers: REPLUS Engitech Powers Team Predators Racing

Innovative strides in electric mobility are underway as REPLUS Engitech enters an industry-academia partnership with Team Predators Racing from DY Patil College of Engineering, Pune. This collaboration will power the student-led team for the prestigious eBAJA SAEINDIA 2026 competition, which showcases engineering prowess in designing electric all-terrain vehicles.

Through this partnership, REPLUS Engitech is providing vital electric power solutions, helping students gain real-world exposure to EV systems and advanced technologies. This initiative bridges theoretical learning and practical application, essential for shaping engineers adept in meeting the demands of the electric vehicle industry.

Commenting on the venture, REPLUS' CEO Hiren Pravin Shah emphasized the role of hands-on innovation in engineering education. Business Head Vinay Dwivedi highlighted these initiatives as crucial incubators for future talent in a fast-evolving EV landscape. This collaboration reflects the increasing importance of industry and academic partnerships in driving India's transition to sustainable transportation solutions.

(With inputs from agencies.)