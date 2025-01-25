Thane Cracks Down on Developers for Pollution Breaches

The civic authorities in Thane, Maharashtra, have taken decisive action against developers not adhering to pollution control standards, leading to halted construction projects for seven developers, a city official reported on Saturday.

The Thane Municipal Corporation (TMC), emphasizing strict adherence to pollution guidelines, has enforced halts on construction sites of non-compliant developers and plans further severe actions, according to statements from city officials.

Show-cause notices were issued, and fines amounting to Rs 9.25 lakh were levied on violators across 182 sites, under the command of Municipal Commissioner Saurabh Rao, who mandates rigorous inspection and adherence to the Bombay High Court's pollution guidelines.

