Thane Cracks Down on Developers for Pollution Breaches
Thane's civic authorities have halted construction at sites of seven developers for violating pollution control guidelines. The Thane Municipal Corporation took action against 182 of 317 sites for non-compliance, levying fines and issuing show-cause notices to developers. Regular inspections are planned to enforce compliance.
- Country:
- India
The civic authorities in Thane, Maharashtra, have taken decisive action against developers not adhering to pollution control standards, leading to halted construction projects for seven developers, a city official reported on Saturday.
The Thane Municipal Corporation (TMC), emphasizing strict adherence to pollution guidelines, has enforced halts on construction sites of non-compliant developers and plans further severe actions, according to statements from city officials.
Show-cause notices were issued, and fines amounting to Rs 9.25 lakh were levied on violators across 182 sites, under the command of Municipal Commissioner Saurabh Rao, who mandates rigorous inspection and adherence to the Bombay High Court's pollution guidelines.
(With inputs from agencies.)
ALSO READ
Sebi Warns J&K Bank Over Regulatory Non-compliance
Omar Abdullah Advocates Modern Urban Planning for J&K
Russia Levies Hefty Fine on Google's Persistent Non-Compliance
Parties Justify Criminal Candidates in Elections Amid Compliance Failures
All players expected to adhere strictly to guidelines. Non-compliance may lead to disciplinary action: BCCI.