Rajasthan Shivers: Chilling Temperatures Grip the State

The Indian state of Rajasthan is currently enduring a cold spell, with chilling temperatures sweeping through the region. Sikar emerged as the coldest spot, recording a biting 3.5 degrees Celsius, according to the meteorological department's latest update.

In a frigid display, Churu followed closely with a low of 3.6 degrees Celsius, while Bhilwara registered a temperature of 4.6 degrees Celsius. Pilani, Chittorgarh, and Alwar reported minimum temperatures around the 5-degree mark.

Dabok and Bikaner each experienced lows of 5.7 and 6.2 degrees Celsius respectively, as Jaipur, the state's capital, noted a comparatively mild 8 degrees Celsius. Officials predict the severe cold conditions will persist for another three days in certain areas.

