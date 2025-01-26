Left Menu

Rajasthan Shivers: Chilling Temperatures Grip the State

Rajasthan is experiencing a cold wave, with Sikar recording the lowest temperature at 3.5 degrees Celsius. Other cities like Churu, Bhilwara, and Jaipur are also facing chilly conditions, as the cold spell is expected to persist for three more days across the state.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Jaipur | Updated: 26-01-2025 12:13 IST | Created: 26-01-2025 12:13 IST
The Indian state of Rajasthan is currently enduring a cold spell, with chilling temperatures sweeping through the region. Sikar emerged as the coldest spot, recording a biting 3.5 degrees Celsius, according to the meteorological department's latest update.

In a frigid display, Churu followed closely with a low of 3.6 degrees Celsius, while Bhilwara registered a temperature of 4.6 degrees Celsius. Pilani, Chittorgarh, and Alwar reported minimum temperatures around the 5-degree mark.

Dabok and Bikaner each experienced lows of 5.7 and 6.2 degrees Celsius respectively, as Jaipur, the state's capital, noted a comparatively mild 8 degrees Celsius. Officials predict the severe cold conditions will persist for another three days in certain areas.

