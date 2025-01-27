Olive Ridley Turtles' Tragic Tide: Concerns Rise Along Chennai's Shores

The recent mass death of Olive Ridley turtles along Chennai's shoreline has raised significant concerns among environmentalists and state authorities. At least 1,000 carcasses have accumulated, particularly concentrated in Kovalam and other nearby beaches.

While the investigation into the cause continues, it is suspected that trawl nets used by fishing vessels might be the reason behind these deaths. The state fisheries department is actively monitoring trawler operations to prevent any illegal activities.

Efforts are being intensified to conserve the species, with state officials and NGOs employing creative solutions like drone surveillance to protect nesting sites and curb unlawful fishing practices.

(With inputs from agencies.)