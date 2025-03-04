Left Menu

Bangladesh's Drone Surveillance Raises India-Pakistan Security Concerns

Bangladesh's acquisition of Turkish TB-2 Bayraktar drones for surveillance near the Indian border heightens regional tensions. India closely monitors these drones amid increasing military ties between Bangladesh and Pakistan. Indian Army Chief voiced concerns over Pakistani presence in Bangladesh, fearing potential security threats to India.

Representative image. Image Credit: ANI
By Ajit Dubey: In a move that has heightened regional tensions, the Bangladesh military has reportedly acquired Turkish TB-2 Bayraktar drones, now being operated near the Indian border for surveillance activities. Concerns over Bangladesh's growing military ties with Pakistan have been amplified by this development.

According to defense sources, Indian agencies have observed these drones in operation, maintaining vigilance over their activities. The drones have frequently conducted sorties within Bangladesh's territory adjacent to the Indian border. Vigilant monitoring is underway, with radars installed to track the drones' movements.

The Bayraktar TB2 drones, recognized for their medium-altitude long-endurance capabilities, have been a significant success for the Turkish defense industry. Meanwhile, the Indian Army Chief, General Upendra Dwivedi, has expressed deep concerns about the presence of Pakistani military and intelligence near Indian territory, fearing the potential utilization of these areas for launching terrorist activities against India.

(With inputs from agencies.)

