Left Menu

Pakistan's Central Bank Slashes Interest Rates Amid Easing Inflation

Pakistan's central bank cut its benchmark interest rate by 100 basis points to 12% amidst easing inflation and positive growth prospects. This reduction follows a substantial decrease from 22% over six months. The bank forecasts full-year inflation to average 5.5%-7.5% and GDP growth at 2.5%-3.5%.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 27-01-2025 19:33 IST | Created: 27-01-2025 19:33 IST
Pakistan's Central Bank Slashes Interest Rates Amid Easing Inflation
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

In a bid to support economic recovery, Pakistan's central bank has slashed its benchmark interest rate by 100 basis points, bringing it down to 12%. This move, expected by analysts, comes as inflation eases and prospects for growth look promising. The rate cut follows a series of aggressive reductions from an all-time high of 22% recorded last June.

The State Bank of Pakistan's governor, Jameel Ahmad, reiterated at a press conference that while inflation is projected to ease further, core inflation remains a concern. He outlined the bank's expectation for full-year inflation to average between 5.5% and 7.5%, necessitating a cautious monetary policy to maintain price stability.

As consumer inflation hits a six-year low, Pakistan's central bank remains optimistic about GDP growth and foreign exchange reserves. The State Bank projects GDP growth at 2.5%-3.5% and asserts that an improved current account and anticipated financial inflows will boost FX reserves beyond $13 billion by June 2025.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Trump Pledges to Scrap Taxes on Tips During Las Vegas Rally

Trump Pledges to Scrap Taxes on Tips During Las Vegas Rally

 Global
2
Kim Jong Un Oversees Strategic Missile Test Amid Rising Tensions

Kim Jong Un Oversees Strategic Missile Test Amid Rising Tensions

 Global
3
Controversial Dismissals: Trump's Inspector General Firings Stir Legal and Political Debate

Controversial Dismissals: Trump's Inspector General Firings Stir Legal and P...

 Global
4
U.S. Considers Massive Bounty Amid Taliban Hostage Crisis

U.S. Considers Massive Bounty Amid Taliban Hostage Crisis

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Transforming Education: How Pedagogy Shapes Student Success Worldwide

Green Growth: Turkiye’s Strategy for a Circular Economy and EU Market Alignment

Somalia’s Economic Future: Harnessing the Power of the Private Sector for Progress

The rise of AI-driven attacks: Are we ready to defend essential systems?

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025