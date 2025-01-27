Left Menu

Punjab Takes Action: Curbing Cow Dung Pollution in Buddha Dariya

Punjab Local Bodies Minister Ravjot Singh and MP Balbir Singh Seechewal met with dairy farmers to stop cow dung dumping in Buddha Dariya. They discussed solutions, introduced temporary arrangements, and planned for biogas plants. Dairy farmers agreed to designated dumping and possible fees for waste removal.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Ludhiana | Updated: 27-01-2025 22:21 IST | Created: 27-01-2025 22:21 IST
In a significant environmental effort, Punjab Local Bodies Minister Ravjot Singh and Rajya Sabha MP Balbir Singh Seechewal convened with dairy farmers on Monday, targeting the curtailment of cow dung dumping into Buddha Dariya. Meetings took place at Tajpur and Haibowal dairy complexes to solicit farmer feedback and develop a cohesive solution.

The Cabinet Minister revealed that the Municipal Corporation has initiated a tender for a contractor to manage door-to-door cow dung collection from dairies. In the interim, temporary measures are in place with farmers agreeing to use designated dumping sites. The farmers further expressed willingness to pay a fee for the collection service.

Additionally, the Cabinet Minister addressed farmer grievances and directed rapid resolution. Inspections of effluent treatment facilities were conducted, with Singh urging swift establishment of two new biogas plants to generate renewable energy from the cow dung, complementing the existing plant in Haibowal.

(With inputs from agencies.)

