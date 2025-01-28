Left Menu

Battling Development: B.PAC Calls for Tree Transplantation in Bengaluru

The Bengaluru Political Action Committee (B.PAC) has urged Bruhat Bengaluru Mahanagara Palike (BBMP) to transplant, instead of felling, trees in Koramangala for the Ejipura flyover project. B.PAC suggests relocating trees to combat rising temperatures and pollution in Bengaluru. BBMP seeks public input and pledges to minimize tree loss.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Bengaluru | Updated: 28-01-2025 18:51 IST | Created: 28-01-2025 18:51 IST
The Bengaluru Political Action Committee (B.PAC) is advocating for the preservation of trees in the city, urging Bruhat Bengaluru Mahanagara Palike (BBMP) to consider transplantation over tree felling for the Ejipura flyover project.

The BBMP had issued a notice for potentially removing 157 trees along Koramangala 100 feet Road to facilitate the project. B.PAC suggests that transplantation is a viable option, as Bengaluru faces escalating summer temperatures and pollution.

B.PAC also calls on the Forest department to inspect and identify which trees can be relocated. The BBMP is under pressure to complete the flyover by December 2025, but officials assure that tree preservation remains a priority.

(With inputs from agencies.)

