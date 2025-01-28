Kerala's Green Hydrogen Initiative Recognized Globally at World Economic Forum

Kerala's Green Hydrogen Cluster project has been globally acknowledged by the World Economic Forum as a leading effort in decarbonisation, stated state Industries and Law minister P Rajeeve during the Vizhinjam Conclave.

Engaging with media and delegates from Kerala's successful representation at Davos, Rajeeve highlighted the significant investor interest spurred by Kerala's pavilion at the Forum. He emphasized the project's focus on reducing CO2 emissions, particularly from the transportation sector, accounting for nearly half the state's emissions.

The $1.2 billion initiative aligns with India's National Green Hydrogen Mission, foreseeing substantial investments. With 70 industrial meetings at Davos, Kerala aims to further solidify its reputation as a prime investment destination, culminating at the Invest Kerala Global Summit 2025 in Kochi.

