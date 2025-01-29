Left Menu

Blaze Destroys Seized Vehicles in Bengaluru

A fire accident in Bengaluru's Srirampura area destroyed around 150 vehicles parked in an open space used by police for seized vehicles. No casualties were reported. The blaze, suspected to be caused by high temperatures and inflammable materials, took two hours to be extinguished by firemen.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Bengaluru | Updated: 29-01-2025 17:57 IST | Created: 29-01-2025 17:57 IST
A devastating fire broke out in Bengaluru's Srirampura, engulfing nearly 150 vehicles parked in an open area used by the police to store seized vehicles. The fire erupted around 11 a.m. on Wednesday and rapidly spread across the two-acre parking space, authorities reported.

No casualties have been reported in the incident, according to local police. The blaze is suspected to have been ignited by the combination of excessive heat and inflammable materials like batteries, possibly triggered by dried grass patches on the lot.

The police stated approximately 130 two-wheelers, along with 10 autorickshaws and 10 cars, were destroyed in the inferno. Firefighters took about two hours to control the flames. This incident recollects a tragic 1981 circus fire on the same ground that claimed 92 lives.

(With inputs from agencies.)

