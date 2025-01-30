Lutnick's Stand on Tariffs and AI: A New Era in U.S. Commerce

Howard Lutnick, nominated by President Donald Trump to lead the Commerce Department, spoke out on Wednesday about the need for Canada and Mexico to act quickly to avoid U.S. tariffs by closing their borders to fentanyl. Lutnick also pledged to curb China's AI progress, highlighting his commitment during his Senate confirmation hearing.

With a looming 25% tariff deadline, Trump aims to pressure Canada and Mexico into stopping fentanyl flow into the U.S. This tariff threat is distinct from Trump's broader review and emphasizes direct engagement with individual countries for better trade reciprocity.

Lutnick reiterated calls for improved U.S. trade conditions and fair access to international markets, particularly focusing on Canada's dairy sector. He pledged to protect U.S. technology, specifically from misuse by Chinese companies like DeepSeek, vowing to enforce strict measures to maintain America's lead in AI.

(With inputs from agencies.)