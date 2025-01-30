Left Menu

Lutnick's Stand on Tariffs and AI: A New Era in U.S. Commerce

Howard Lutnick, Trump's nominee for Commerce Secretary, proposed U.S. tariffs to pressure Canada and Mexico on fentanyl and to limit China's AI advancements. He emphasized restoring trade 'reciprocity' and closing Canada's dairy market. Lutnick is determined to maintain U.S. leadership in AI amid growing Chinese competition.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 30-01-2025 00:03 IST | Created: 30-01-2025 00:03 IST
Lutnick's Stand on Tariffs and AI: A New Era in U.S. Commerce

Howard Lutnick, nominated by President Donald Trump to lead the Commerce Department, spoke out on Wednesday about the need for Canada and Mexico to act quickly to avoid U.S. tariffs by closing their borders to fentanyl. Lutnick also pledged to curb China's AI progress, highlighting his commitment during his Senate confirmation hearing.

With a looming 25% tariff deadline, Trump aims to pressure Canada and Mexico into stopping fentanyl flow into the U.S. This tariff threat is distinct from Trump's broader review and emphasizes direct engagement with individual countries for better trade reciprocity.

Lutnick reiterated calls for improved U.S. trade conditions and fair access to international markets, particularly focusing on Canada's dairy sector. He pledged to protect U.S. technology, specifically from misuse by Chinese companies like DeepSeek, vowing to enforce strict measures to maintain America's lead in AI.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Trump Administration Offers Buyouts to Shrink Federal Workforce

Trump Administration Offers Buyouts to Shrink Federal Workforce

 Global
2
Congo Conflict: UN Calls for Action Amid Rising Tensions

Congo Conflict: UN Calls for Action Amid Rising Tensions

 Global
3
Judicial Intervention Temporarily Halts Trump's Funding Freeze

Judicial Intervention Temporarily Halts Trump's Funding Freeze

 United States
4
Rubio Grants 90-Day Humanitarian Aid Waiver Amidst Aid Review

Rubio Grants 90-Day Humanitarian Aid Waiver Amidst Aid Review

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Sierra Leone's Investment Policy Reform: Progress, Challenges, and Future Prospects

How Corporate Tax Incentives Drive Sustainable Investment

Proactive Drought Risk Management: A New Approach to Resilience

The Future of Open Finance: Key Considerations for Policymakers

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025