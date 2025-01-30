Lutnick's Stand on Tariffs and AI: A New Era in U.S. Commerce
Howard Lutnick, Trump's nominee for Commerce Secretary, proposed U.S. tariffs to pressure Canada and Mexico on fentanyl and to limit China's AI advancements. He emphasized restoring trade 'reciprocity' and closing Canada's dairy market. Lutnick is determined to maintain U.S. leadership in AI amid growing Chinese competition.
Howard Lutnick, nominated by President Donald Trump to lead the Commerce Department, spoke out on Wednesday about the need for Canada and Mexico to act quickly to avoid U.S. tariffs by closing their borders to fentanyl. Lutnick also pledged to curb China's AI progress, highlighting his commitment during his Senate confirmation hearing.
With a looming 25% tariff deadline, Trump aims to pressure Canada and Mexico into stopping fentanyl flow into the U.S. This tariff threat is distinct from Trump's broader review and emphasizes direct engagement with individual countries for better trade reciprocity.
Lutnick reiterated calls for improved U.S. trade conditions and fair access to international markets, particularly focusing on Canada's dairy sector. He pledged to protect U.S. technology, specifically from misuse by Chinese companies like DeepSeek, vowing to enforce strict measures to maintain America's lead in AI.
(With inputs from agencies.)
- READ MORE ON:
- Howard Lutnick
- Trump
- nominations
- Commerce Department
- tariffs
- Canada
- Mexico
- fentanyl
- China
- AI
ALSO READ
Trump Proposes Creation of External Revenue Service for New Import Tariffs
Budget Tariffs: Shielding the Rupee
Rupee Woes: Government Considers Higher Tariffs to Stabilize Currency
US Inflation on the Rise: Trump's Tariffs and Economic Implications
Whitmer Warns Tariffs Could Cripple U.S. Auto Sector