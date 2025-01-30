Tragic Collision on Jaunpur-Raebareli Highway Claims Lives

A tragic accident on the Jaunpur-Raebareli highway early Thursday claimed three lives of those returning from the Maha Kumbh.

The deceased, identified as Sanjay Singh, his wife Vidyavati Singh, and Bindu Singh, were in a car that collided with a bus.

Three more people sustained injuries and were hospitalized, while the bus driver fled, according to police, who have sent the bodies for postmortem examination.

