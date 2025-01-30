Tragic Collision on Jaunpur-Raebareli Highway Claims Lives
A tragic accident occurred on the Jaunpur-Raebareli highway, claiming the lives of three individuals returning from the Maha Kumbh. The victims—Sanjay Singh, his wife Vidyavati Singh, and Bindu Singh—died when their car collided with a bus. Three others were injured, and the driver fled the scene.
Devdiscourse News Desk | Jaunpur | Updated: 30-01-2025 14:14 IST | Created: 30-01-2025 13:41 IST
- Country:
- India
A tragic accident on the Jaunpur-Raebareli highway early Thursday claimed three lives of those returning from the Maha Kumbh.
The deceased, identified as Sanjay Singh, his wife Vidyavati Singh, and Bindu Singh, were in a car that collided with a bus.
Three more people sustained injuries and were hospitalized, while the bus driver fled, according to police, who have sent the bodies for postmortem examination.
(With inputs from agencies.)
Advertisement