Left Menu

Tragic Collision on Jaunpur-Raebareli Highway Claims Lives

A tragic accident occurred on the Jaunpur-Raebareli highway, claiming the lives of three individuals returning from the Maha Kumbh. The victims—Sanjay Singh, his wife Vidyavati Singh, and Bindu Singh—died when their car collided with a bus. Three others were injured, and the driver fled the scene.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Jaunpur | Updated: 30-01-2025 14:14 IST | Created: 30-01-2025 13:41 IST
Tragic Collision on Jaunpur-Raebareli Highway Claims Lives
Representative Image Image Credit: Pixabay
  • Country:
  • India

A tragic accident on the Jaunpur-Raebareli highway early Thursday claimed three lives of those returning from the Maha Kumbh.

The deceased, identified as Sanjay Singh, his wife Vidyavati Singh, and Bindu Singh, were in a car that collided with a bus.

Three more people sustained injuries and were hospitalized, while the bus driver fled, according to police, who have sent the bodies for postmortem examination.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Trump Administration Offers Buyouts to Shrink Federal Workforce

Trump Administration Offers Buyouts to Shrink Federal Workforce

 Global
2
Congo Conflict: UN Calls for Action Amid Rising Tensions

Congo Conflict: UN Calls for Action Amid Rising Tensions

 Global
3
Judicial Intervention Temporarily Halts Trump's Funding Freeze

Judicial Intervention Temporarily Halts Trump's Funding Freeze

 United States
4
Rubio Grants 90-Day Humanitarian Aid Waiver Amidst Aid Review

Rubio Grants 90-Day Humanitarian Aid Waiver Amidst Aid Review

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Tracking Urban Carbon: A New Era in Near-Real-Time Emissions Monitoring

Bangladesh’s Fish Supply at Risk as Climate Change Drives Salinity Increases

How Mass Exodus is Reshaping Venezuela’s Economy and Political Landscape

Access-Oriented Licensing: A Path to Affordable Health Technologies for All

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025