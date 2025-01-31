Left Menu

River Interlinking Projects: A Historic Leap for India's Irrigation and Water Supply

President Droupadi Murmu announced advancements in historic river interlinking projects during the Budget Session's joint Parliament meeting. The Ken-Betwa and Parbati-Kalisindh-Chambal link projects are set to improve irrigation and water supply in drought-affected regions of India. An additional 12,000 crore rupees has been allocated for the Polavaram Irrigation Project.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 31-01-2025 13:01 IST | Created: 31-01-2025 13:01 IST
In an important development, President Droupadi Murmu announced progress on two significant river interlinking projects, aiming to enhance irrigation and water supply in India's drought-prone areas. This announcement came during the joint session of Parliament at the onset of the Budget Session.

President Murmu specifically highlighted the Ken-Betwa Link Project, a massive initiative costing over 44,000 crore rupees that promises to benefit countless residents in the rural regions of Madhya Pradesh and Uttar Pradesh. The revised Parbati-Kalisindh-Chambal Link Project is also set to address crucial water needs in Rajasthan and Madhya Pradesh.

Additionally, the government has committed an extra 12,000 crore rupees to accelerate the Polavaram Irrigation Project, further underlining its dedication to improving water accessibility across the country.

