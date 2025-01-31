River Interlinking Projects: A Historic Leap for India's Irrigation and Water Supply
President Droupadi Murmu announced advancements in historic river interlinking projects during the Budget Session's joint Parliament meeting. The Ken-Betwa and Parbati-Kalisindh-Chambal link projects are set to improve irrigation and water supply in drought-affected regions of India. An additional 12,000 crore rupees has been allocated for the Polavaram Irrigation Project.
- Country:
- India
In an important development, President Droupadi Murmu announced progress on two significant river interlinking projects, aiming to enhance irrigation and water supply in India's drought-prone areas. This announcement came during the joint session of Parliament at the onset of the Budget Session.
President Murmu specifically highlighted the Ken-Betwa Link Project, a massive initiative costing over 44,000 crore rupees that promises to benefit countless residents in the rural regions of Madhya Pradesh and Uttar Pradesh. The revised Parbati-Kalisindh-Chambal Link Project is also set to address crucial water needs in Rajasthan and Madhya Pradesh.
Additionally, the government has committed an extra 12,000 crore rupees to accelerate the Polavaram Irrigation Project, further underlining its dedication to improving water accessibility across the country.
(With inputs from agencies.)
ALSO READ
IFAD Issues SEK 900M Sustainable Bond to Support Rural Development and Combat Global Poverty
Goa CM's Dynamic Push for Educational and Rural Development
Foundation Stone Laid for Model Resilient Village in Himachal Pradesh: A Milestone in Disaster Recovery and Rural Development
Revamping Odisha: New BGBO Scheme to Ignite Rural Development