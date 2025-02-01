Asteroid Alert: 2024 YR4 and Earth's Celestial Dance

In a celestial discovery, astronomers have spotted asteroid 2024 YR4, potentially on a collision course with Earth, set to test our planetary defenses by December 2032.

Observed via the ATLAS survey telescope in Chile, this small yet significant cosmic object presents a 1-in-77 collision risk, reminding us of Earth's vulnerability to celestial events akin to past catastrophic impacts.

The impending close encounter in December 2028 will provide astronomers a crucial opportunity to refine data, potentially guiding efforts in asteroid deflection. Despite history's devastating impacts, we now possess the tools to predict and potentially prevent future cosmic catastrophes.

(With inputs from agencies.)