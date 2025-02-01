Left Menu

Asteroid Alert: 2024 YR4 and Earth's Celestial Dance

Astronomers discovered a small asteroid, 2024 YR4, which poses a potential impact threat to Earth on 22 December 2032. While initial calculations suggest a collision chance of 1-in-77, additional observations could alter this prediction. Earth's history with asteroids underscores the importance of monitoring and potentially deflecting these cosmic threats.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Queensland | Updated: 01-02-2025 09:01 IST | Created: 01-02-2025 09:01 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

In a celestial discovery, astronomers have spotted asteroid 2024 YR4, potentially on a collision course with Earth, set to test our planetary defenses by December 2032.

Observed via the ATLAS survey telescope in Chile, this small yet significant cosmic object presents a 1-in-77 collision risk, reminding us of Earth's vulnerability to celestial events akin to past catastrophic impacts.

The impending close encounter in December 2028 will provide astronomers a crucial opportunity to refine data, potentially guiding efforts in asteroid deflection. Despite history's devastating impacts, we now possess the tools to predict and potentially prevent future cosmic catastrophes.

