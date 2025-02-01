Mysterious Demise of a Peacock Spurs Investigation

A peacock's death in Maharashtra's Thane district has sparked an investigation by local authorities, according to an official statement issued on Saturday.

The lifeless bird was discovered by villagers in the Dahagaon forest area on January 29, leading them to alert the pertinent authorities, reported a source.

Regional Forest Officer Sanjay Channe disclosed that the peacock's remains were sent for post-mortem examination to determine the cause of death. Channe suggested that the peacock might have inadvertently been caught in traps laid for smaller animals, although intentional hunting was deemed unlikely due to protective laws.

Efforts to raise awareness about wildlife protection have now been launched by the forest department and animal rights activists in the surrounding villages, stressing the legal ramifications of using animal traps.

