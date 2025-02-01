India's Ambitious Nuclear and Tech Missions Unveiled

In a bold move aimed at enhancing India's technological and energy capabilities, Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman has unveiled a Nuclear Energy Mission with a significant investment of Rs 20,000 crore focused on research and development of small modular reactors.

The minister also announced an initiative to provide 10,000 fellowships over the next five years for tech research at top Indian institutions, including the Indian Institute of Technology and the Indian Institute of Science, signaling a strong commitment to advancing the nation's scientific prowess.

In addition, a National Spatial Mission and the Gyaan Bharat Mission were proposed, the latter focusing on the survey, documentation, and conservation of India's manuscript heritage. This is part of a broader strategy to enhance the country's research infrastructure and preserve cultural assets.

(With inputs from agencies.)