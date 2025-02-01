Increased Budget Allocation Fuels Green Initiatives

In a significant boost to environmental initiatives, the central government has allocated Rs 3,412.82 crore to the Union Environment Ministry in the 2025-26 Union Budget, marking a 9% rise from the previous year.

Key areas of increased funding include ecosystem conservation, wildlife protection, and enhancing forest cover, demonstrating India's commitment to a greener future.

Noteworthy allocations include Rs 220 crore to the National Mission for a Green India, Rs 50 crore for natural resources conservation, and substantial raises for biodiversity and aquatic ecosystems conservation, as well as funding boosts for Project Tiger and Project Elephant.

(With inputs from agencies.)