Increased Budget Allocation Fuels Green Initiatives

The 2025-26 Union Budget has increased funding for India’s Union Environment Ministry by 9%, with significant allocations for ecosystem conservation, wildlife protection, and forest expansion. The National Mission for a Green India, biodiversity, aquatic ecosystem conservation, and projects like Project Tiger and Elephant all see notable budget increases.

Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman (Photo/ANI) Image Credit: ANI
In a significant boost to environmental initiatives, the central government has allocated Rs 3,412.82 crore to the Union Environment Ministry in the 2025-26 Union Budget, marking a 9% rise from the previous year.

Key areas of increased funding include ecosystem conservation, wildlife protection, and enhancing forest cover, demonstrating India's commitment to a greener future.

Noteworthy allocations include Rs 220 crore to the National Mission for a Green India, Rs 50 crore for natural resources conservation, and substantial raises for biodiversity and aquatic ecosystems conservation, as well as funding boosts for Project Tiger and Project Elephant.

