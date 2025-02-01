Left Menu

Red Alert Issued for Tiger Poaching Threat

The Wildlife Crime Control Board (WCCB) has issued a 'red alert' to the directors of tiger reserves, urging intensified patrolling due to poaching threats. The alert follows recent intelligence and arrests, and advises increased surveillance, support from local police, and detailed searches in vulnerable areas.

The Wildlife Crime Control Board (WCCB) has sounded an urgent 'red alert' to all tiger reserve directors across the country, mandating an escalation in patrolling to curb poaching activities. This directive stems from fresh intelligence and the arrests of poachers in Maharashtra's central regions.

WCCB's Joint Director, Manoj Kumar, emphasized the precarious situation in a detailed memo, highlighting the presence of organized poaching gangs prowling tiger habitats, spanning areas like the Central Indian Highlands, Eastern Ghats, and several noted reserves including Satpura and Jim Corbett.

Authorities have been instructed to closely monitor areas frequented by nomads and seek assistance from local police for intelligence gathering and conducting searches. Recently, a dead tiger was discovered in Jogapur, accompanied by incriminating evidence, prompting the formation of specialized search units and forensic examinations.

