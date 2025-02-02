Left Menu

White Tiger Breeding Hub: MP's Environmental Milestone

The Central Zoo Authority has approved a white tiger breeding centre in Madhya Pradesh's Rewa district. This project is part of the state's commitment to wildlife conservation and reflects the government's dedication to environmental protection. It aims to increase white tiger numbers and enhance MP's wildlife reputation.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Bhopal | Updated: 02-02-2025 08:35 IST | Created: 02-02-2025 08:35 IST
  • Country:
  • India

The Central Zoo Authority (CZA) has given the green light for the establishment of a white tiger breeding centre in Rewa district, Madhya Pradesh, as announced by Deputy Chief Minister Rajendra Shukla.

This initiative aligns with the Madhya Pradesh government's commitment to Prime Minister Narendra Modi's vision for environmental protection and sustainable development. Shukla emphasized the significance of this project in promoting wildlife conservation in the state.

The proposed facility is aimed at safeguarding white tigers and boosting their population, reinforcing Madhya Pradesh's status as a leader in tiger conservation, the Deputy CM asserted.

(With inputs from agencies.)

