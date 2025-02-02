White Tiger Breeding Hub: MP's Environmental Milestone

The Central Zoo Authority (CZA) has given the green light for the establishment of a white tiger breeding centre in Rewa district, Madhya Pradesh, as announced by Deputy Chief Minister Rajendra Shukla.

This initiative aligns with the Madhya Pradesh government's commitment to Prime Minister Narendra Modi's vision for environmental protection and sustainable development. Shukla emphasized the significance of this project in promoting wildlife conservation in the state.

The proposed facility is aimed at safeguarding white tigers and boosting their population, reinforcing Madhya Pradesh's status as a leader in tiger conservation, the Deputy CM asserted.

(With inputs from agencies.)