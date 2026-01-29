UPDATE 2-Trump border czar Homan says ICE in Minneapolis will be more 'targeted,' drawdown possible

U.S. border czar Tom Homan, newly installed as commander of President Donald Trump's immigration enforcement surge in Minneapolis, said on Thursday that federal agents would focus on "targeted, strategic enforcement operations," marking a ‌shift in the aggressive tactics that have drawn national outrage. Homan also said he may reduce the 3,000-strong force of agents deployed to the city after what he said were productive meetings with Minnesota Governor Tim Walz, Minneapolis Mayor Jacob Frey and other local leaders. "We can do better," he said. "We made some significant gains, significant coordination and cooperation, and you're going to see some massive changes occurring here in this city."

His appearance suggested ⁠a continued de-escalation from Trump's administration, which has been under intensifying political pressure to recalibrate its approach in Minneapolis after two U.S. citizens were shot dead by federal agents. A newly issued internal memo from a high-ranking Immigration and Customs Enforcement official directs federal officers to refrain from any unnecessary communication and engagement with "agitators" so as to avoid "inflaming the situation."

The directive, reviewed by Reuters late on Wednesday, also orders ICE officers to only target immigrants who have records of criminal charges or convictions, a departure from earlier tactics that included randomly stopping people on the street to demand documented proof of legal U.S. residence or citizenship. Echoing ​that directive, Homan said agents would prioritize those who pose a threat to public safety or national security, though he was careful to emphasize that the Trump administration remains committed to deporting any and all immigrants living in the country illegally.

"We're not surrendering our mission at ‍all, we're just doing it smarter," he said. Homan pushed for more access to Minnesota jails for ICE agents so they can pick up immigrants living in the country illegally when they are released from local custody, arguing that it would lessen the need for more disruptive street sweeps.

The memo and Homan's words contrasted with tough talk coming from Trump and some of his senior officials on Wednesday. A day after sounding a conciliatory tone in his public remarks, the Republican president took to his Truth Social platform on Wednesday to warn that Minneapolis Mayor Jacob Frey, a Democrat, was "playing with fire" by continuing to insist that city authorities would play no role in enforcing federal immigration laws.

RULE OF LAW? U.S. Attorney General Pam ⁠Bondi said federal ‌agents had arrested 16 people on Wednesday in Minnesota for allegedly assaulting, resisting or ⁠impeding federal law enforcement.

"Nothing will stop us from continuing to make arrests and enforce the law," Bondi wrote. A federal judge in Minneapolis said on Wednesday that ICE was flouting the law by ignoring dozens of federal court orders during this month's surge.

While canceling a contempt-of-court hearing for acting ICE chief Todd Lyons - after the agency belatedly complied with an order ‍to release a wrongly detained Ecuadorean man - U.S. District Judge Patrick Schiltz cited at least 96 federal court orders he said ICE has violated in 74 cases. "This list should give pause to anyone - no matter his or her political beliefs - who cares about the rule of law," Schiltz wrote in his ruling. "ICE has likely ​violated more court orders in January 2025 than some federal agencies have violated in their entire existence."

SCENE ON THE STREETS The guidance contained in the internal ICE memo seemed to reflect a change playing out on the streets of Minneapolis.

Observers and activists closely tracking ⁠ICE actions told Reuters that immigration raids had slackened somewhat on Tuesday before ramping up again on Wednesday, though in a more narrowly tailored manner. Trump himself said on Tuesday he was looking to "de-escalate a little bit," and dispatched Homan to take over the operation from Gregory Bovino, the Border Patrol official whose aggressive tactics drew widespread criticism and legal challenges.

Minnesota's Twin Cities of Minneapolis ⁠and St. Paul have been in a state of upheaval since Trump ordered some 3,000 heavily armed ICE and Border Patrol agents to the area weeks ago to conduct a deportation drive dubbed Operation Metro Surge. Tensions escalated after Renee Good, a 37-year-old mother of three, was shot dead behind the wheel of her car by an ICE agent on January 7, sparking demonstrations in the Twin Cities and in communities large and small across the country.

But public outrage deepened after Saturday's fatal shooting of an intensive care nurse, Alex Pretti, also 37, during another encounter between immigration agents ⁠and activists who confronted them to record and protest ICE activity. In both cases, Trump administration officials immediately defended the federal agents involved in the shootings, denouncing both Good and Pretti as "domestic terrorists" who they said were threatening to harm law enforcement.

Multiple video recordings of the two ⁠incidents that have since gone viral on the internet plainly contradict the notion that ‌either Good or Pretti posed a danger to immigration officers or others. While some administration officials immediately accused Pretti of planning to "massacre" officers, citing the handgun he was carrying, video verified by Reuters showed Pretti held only a phone in his hand when Border Patrol agents pushed him to the ground. Video also showed that an agent found Pretti's gun near his waist and removed it seconds before another agent shot Pretti in the back ⁠while he was being restrained.

Pretti had a permit to legally carry a firearm.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)