Tragedy in Kalahandi: Wild Elephants Trample Elderly Couple
In Odisha's Kalahandi district, an elderly couple, Magun Majhi and Gada Majhi, were tragically killed when wild elephants trampled them in their hut. The incident occurred in Kadomali village, Bhawanipatna South, leaving a deep mark on the local community. Police have sent the bodies for post-mortem examinations.
An elderly couple from Kalahandi district in Odisha was tragically trampled to death by wild elephants, authorities reported Sunday.
The fatal encounter occurred on Saturday night in Kadomali village, located within the Lakhbaheli panchayat of Bhawanipatna South forest division. Police identified the victims as Magun Majhi, aged 70, and his wife, Gada Majhi, aged 65.
According to officials, the elephants first destroyed the couple's hut before fatally trampling them. The deceased have been sent for post-mortem examinations to ascertain further details.
