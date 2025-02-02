Left Menu

Delhi's Weather and Air Quality Update

Delhi experienced partly cloudy weather with a maximum temperature of 22°C. Humidity was 97% in the morning. The India Meteorological Department predicts dense fog and drizzle. Air quality remains 'very poor' with an AQI of 327.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 02-02-2025 20:08 IST | Created: 02-02-2025 20:08 IST
Delhi's Weather and Air Quality Update
  • Country:
  • India

Delhi's weather showcased partly cloudy conditions on Sunday, registering a high of 22 degrees Celsius. The minimum temperature stood at 11.3 degrees Celsius, three notches above the seasonal average, while morning humidity reached 97%.

The India Meteorological Department forecasts dense fog and partly cloudy skies, with light drizzle anticipated on Monday. Temperatures will hover around 22 degrees Celsius for the maximum and 9 degrees Celsius for the minimum.

Meanwhile, Delhi's air quality continues to struggle, classified in the 'very poor' category with the Air Quality Index (AQI) hitting 327 at 6 pm, as reported by the Central Pollution Control Board.

(With inputs from agencies.)

