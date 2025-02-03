Chris Penk to Visit Antarctica for Scientific and Defence Collaboration

Land Information Minister and Associate Defence Minister Chris Penk will travel to Antarctica this week to observe New Zealand’s scientific research efforts, conservation initiatives, and international cooperation on the icy continent.

“Our scientists carry out globally significant research in one of the most challenging environments in the world, alongside essential conservation work,” Mr. Penk stated ahead of his visit. “Antarctica is a crucial region for understanding climate change, navigation systems, and land movement, and I am eager to witness the research and support efforts firsthand.”

During his trip, Mr. Penk will meet with teams from Antarctica New Zealand and the New Zealand Defence Force (NZDF), both of which play vital roles in supporting the country’s scientific programs and operations.

His itinerary includes visits to monitoring sites with critical instrumentation that informs navigation systems, topographical maps, and nautical charts. Additionally, he will observe ongoing scientific research focused on land movement and environmental changes.

Coinciding with Mr. Penk’s visit is the fuel resupply mission of the HMNZS Aotearoa to McMurdo Station. This mission is a key contribution by New Zealand to the US-NZ Joint Logistic Pool, ensuring operational sustainability in the region.

The Minister will also engage with NZDF personnel involved in the resupply mission, as well as US representatives at McMurdo Station. “The United States is a critical partner in supporting New Zealand’s operations at Scott Base. We work closely to preserve the region for future generations as a place for peace and science,” Mr. Penk noted.

In addition to discussions on scientific collaboration and logistical support, Mr. Penk is expected to explore advancements in infrastructure at Scott Base, where significant redevelopment plans are underway to modernize facilities and enhance research capabilities.

Mr. Penk is scheduled to depart from Christchurch on Thursday, February 8, and is expected to return to New Zealand on Tuesday, February 11. His visit follows recent trips by Finance Minister Nicola Willis and Climate Change Minister Simon Watts in November 2024, highlighting the government’s ongoing commitment to Antarctic research and international partnerships.

New Zealand has maintained a strong presence in Antarctica for decades, emphasizing environmental protection, scientific excellence, and international cooperation. With climate change and geopolitical interests shaping the future of the continent, Mr. Penk’s visit underscores the importance of maintaining strong relationships and supporting vital research initiatives in the region.