Left Menu

IIT Madras Launches First-of-Its-Kind Cancer Genome Database

IIT Madras has launched a pioneering cancer genome database to advance research on cancer in India. This initiative aims to fill gaps in Indian genomic data, aiding early detection and treatment. The program focuses on breast cancer, gathering data across India to enhance diagnostics and treatment strategies.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 03-02-2025 16:48 IST | Created: 03-02-2025 16:48 IST
IIT Madras Launches First-of-Its-Kind Cancer Genome Database
  • Country:
  • India

In a significant move towards enhancing cancer research, the Indian Institute of Technology (IIT) Madras unveiled a novel cancer genome database. This groundbreaking initiative aims to bridge existing gaps in genomic data for cancer patients in India.

Although India faces a high cancer incidence, the country remains under-represented in global genome studies. The absence of an in-depth genomic database specific to Indian cancers has hindered the development of effective diagnostics and drugs.

The Bharat Cancer Genome Atlas (BCGA), developed in collaboration with key healthcare institutions, provides critical genetic insights, specifically into breast cancer. This data will aid in creating early diagnostic tools, understanding disease progression, and developing new treatments tailored to India's population.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Assam's Bold Stance Against Poppy Cultivation

Assam's Bold Stance Against Poppy Cultivation

 India
2
Mizoram's Road Safety Crisis: A Call to Action

Mizoram's Road Safety Crisis: A Call to Action

 India
3
India's New Tax Code: Simplification on the Horizon

India's New Tax Code: Simplification on the Horizon

 India
4
Russia's Supreme Court Rejects Girkin's Appeal

Russia's Supreme Court Rejects Girkin's Appeal

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

AI in scientific research: Are machines the future of discovery?

The creative industry’s AI dilemma: Adapt or be left behind?

Navigating AI’s evolution: Key insights from the Global AI Safety Report

Beyond regulation: How market forces can shape the future of AI safety and accountability

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025