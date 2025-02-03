IIT Madras Launches First-of-Its-Kind Cancer Genome Database

In a significant move towards enhancing cancer research, the Indian Institute of Technology (IIT) Madras unveiled a novel cancer genome database. This groundbreaking initiative aims to bridge existing gaps in genomic data for cancer patients in India.

Although India faces a high cancer incidence, the country remains under-represented in global genome studies. The absence of an in-depth genomic database specific to Indian cancers has hindered the development of effective diagnostics and drugs.

The Bharat Cancer Genome Atlas (BCGA), developed in collaboration with key healthcare institutions, provides critical genetic insights, specifically into breast cancer. This data will aid in creating early diagnostic tools, understanding disease progression, and developing new treatments tailored to India's population.

(With inputs from agencies.)