International Big Cat Alliance Becomes a Treaty-Based Global Organization

In a landmark development for global wildlife conservation, the Framework Agreement establishing the International Big Cat Alliance (IBCA) has officially come into force. As of January 23, 2025, IBCA and its Secretariat have become a fully functional treaty-based intergovernmental international organization and a recognized legal entity under international law.

The Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) of India, the official Depository of the Framework Agreement, has confirmed that five countries—Republic of Nicaragua, Kingdom of Eswatini, Republic of India, Federal Republic of Somalia, and Republic of Liberia—have deposited their instruments of ratification, acceptance, and approval under Article VIII (1) of the Framework Agreement. This milestone marks their formal membership in IBCA.

Growing Global Participation

As of now, 27 countries, including India, have given their consent to join IBCA. Additionally, multiple international and national organizations working in wildlife conservation have partnered with the alliance to enhance global efforts for the protection of big cats.

Mission and Objectives of IBCA

The International Big Cat Alliance is dedicated to the conservation and protection of seven big cat species—Tiger, Lion, Leopard, Snow Leopard, Jaguar, Cheetah, and Puma—across their range countries. The organization aims to:

Facilitate knowledge exchange and best practices in big cat conservation.

Promote research, habitat protection, and anti-poaching measures.

Strengthen international cooperation among governments, conservation groups, and experts.

Mobilize financial and technical support for big cat conservation initiatives.

India’s Leadership in Big Cat Conservation

India, home to a significant population of big cats, has played a pivotal role in the formation of IBCA. The initiative was first proposed by Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi in April 2023 during an event celebrating 50 years of Project Tiger. The country has been at the forefront of big cat conservation with successful projects such as Project Tiger, Project Lion, and Project Cheetah.

What’s Next for IBCA?

With the agreement now in force, the IBCA Secretariat will focus on:

Expanding membership and partnerships to include more countries and organizations.

Developing global strategies for conservation and policy implementation.

Providing financial assistance and technical support to range countries.

Encouraging research and sustainable eco-tourism initiatives.

The establishment of IBCA as a formal international entity marks a significant step towards strengthening global efforts in protecting the world’s most iconic and endangered big cats. With growing participation and international collaboration, IBCA is set to become a powerful force in wildlife conservation.