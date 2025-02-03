Mysterious Discovery of Leopard Carcass in Septic Tank
A leopard carcass was discovered in a septic tank near the Katarniaghat Wildlife Division. Officials conducted a postmortem to determine the cause of death and preserved the viscera for further examination at the Indian Veterinary Research Institute. The leopard was found intact, with all organs safe.
In a startling discovery, officials have found the carcass of a seven-year-old leopard in a septic tank in Urra village, close to the Katarniaghat Wildlife Division.
Division Forest Officer B Shivshankar revealed the carcass was buried behind a farmer's house outside the forest area. The leopard's body was intact with all its organs preserved, including eyes, nails, and canines.
A panel of three doctors conducted a postmortem, preserving the leopard's viscera for detailed examination at the Indian Veterinary Research Institute in Bareilly.
