Mysterious Discovery of Leopard Carcass in Septic Tank

A leopard carcass was discovered in a septic tank near the Katarniaghat Wildlife Division. Officials conducted a postmortem to determine the cause of death and preserved the viscera for further examination at the Indian Veterinary Research Institute. The leopard was found intact, with all organs safe.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Bahraich | Updated: 03-02-2025 23:12 IST | Created: 03-02-2025 23:12 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
In a startling discovery, officials have found the carcass of a seven-year-old leopard in a septic tank in Urra village, close to the Katarniaghat Wildlife Division.

Division Forest Officer B Shivshankar revealed the carcass was buried behind a farmer's house outside the forest area. The leopard's body was intact with all its organs preserved, including eyes, nails, and canines.

A panel of three doctors conducted a postmortem, preserving the leopard's viscera for detailed examination at the Indian Veterinary Research Institute in Bareilly.

(With inputs from agencies.)

