G Square Unveils Strategic Urban Living Hub in Chennai

G Square, India's leading real estate developer, has launched G Square Regal Park in Vandalur, Chennai. The project boasts strategic location advantages, exceptional connectivity, and competitive pricing. Vandalur is poised for growth, driven by infrastructure developments like the Chennai Outer Ring Road, positioning it as a key urban destination.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Chennai | Updated: 04-02-2025 10:49 IST | Created: 04-02-2025 10:49 IST
Chennai's leading real estate developer, G Square, has unveiled its latest project, G Square Regal Park, located in Vandalur. This prime development is a five-minute drive from Tambaram, situated on the bustling GST Road, providing unparalleled connectivity to various city parts, including the prominent industrial hub of Oragadam, just 10 minutes away.

The project promises premium amenities at competitive prices, with plots starting at ₹4550 per sq.ft., significantly lower than the area's usual ₹6,000 per sq.ft. price. This affordability stems from G Square's extensive experience in large-scale land management and strategic acquisitions, offering substantial value to both homeowners and investors.

Vandalur is on its way to becoming a major urban and industrial hotspot, thanks to infrastructure projects like the Chennai Outer Ring Road. The city's smooth accessibility and eco-sensitive development emphasize sustainability and job creation, marking Vandalur as a vital location in Chennai's urban evolution.

