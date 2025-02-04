Left Menu

Alarm Over Surging CO2 Levels in Patna: Urgent Call for Action

The UNDP study reveals alarming carbon dioxide levels in Patna, far above global averages. Major hotspots include Samanpura and Shri Krishna Memorial. Experts stress urgent need for robust monitoring, mitigation, and policy intervention to manage fossil fuel emissions and improve urban greenery to combat rising temperatures.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Patna | Updated: 04-02-2025 14:00 IST | Created: 04-02-2025 14:00 IST
  • Country:
  • India

A recent study by the United Nations Development Programme (UNDP) highlights the concerning rise of carbon dioxide (CO2) levels in Patna, Bihar. Conducted between June 2024 and January 2025, the report reveals CO2 concentrations significantly above the global average in key locations.

The report notes notably high readings at Samanpura, with levels peaking at 940.8 ppm in January 2025, and other sites like Shri Krishna Memorial and Shimli Nabab Ganj exhibiting elevated figures. This increase poses a risk of heightened temperatures in Patna during summer.

Experts, including Bihar State Pollution Control Board chairman D K Shukla, emphasize the urgent need for continuous monitoring and strategies to mitigate these levels, including increased urban greenery and energy-efficient practices to manage emissions effectively.

(With inputs from agencies.)

