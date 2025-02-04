Alarm Over Surging CO2 Levels in Patna: Urgent Call for Action

A recent study by the United Nations Development Programme (UNDP) highlights the concerning rise of carbon dioxide (CO2) levels in Patna, Bihar. Conducted between June 2024 and January 2025, the report reveals CO2 concentrations significantly above the global average in key locations.

The report notes notably high readings at Samanpura, with levels peaking at 940.8 ppm in January 2025, and other sites like Shri Krishna Memorial and Shimli Nabab Ganj exhibiting elevated figures. This increase poses a risk of heightened temperatures in Patna during summer.

Experts, including Bihar State Pollution Control Board chairman D K Shukla, emphasize the urgent need for continuous monitoring and strategies to mitigate these levels, including increased urban greenery and energy-efficient practices to manage emissions effectively.

(With inputs from agencies.)