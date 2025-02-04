Tragedy on Kolkata Roads: Fatal Accidents Strike Twice

A tragic series of events unfolded on Kolkata's roads when two separate accidents claimed one life and injured seven others on Tuesday, according to local police reports.

The first fatal incident took place in the Chinar Park area of the city. A private bus collided with a motorcycle and subsequently ran over the rider while attempting an overtaking maneuver near Loknath Mandir, a senior officer of the Bidhannagar Police reported. The motorcyclist was pronounced dead upon arrival at a nearby medical facility. Authorities have detained the bus driver and conductor, with a formal complaint filed at Baguiati police station.

In a second road mishap, at least seven individuals were injured when a bus driver lost control of the vehicle in the Hastings area. The driver, now under arrest, allegedly crashed into two vehicles as the bus descended an approach road from Vidyasagar Setu. The chaos resulted in a goods vehicle overturning, with passengers from both the bus and a private car bearing the brunt of injuries.

(With inputs from agencies.)