Tamil Nadu's Green Initiative: Building Climate Resilience
Tamil Nadu Chief Minister M K Stalin emphasized the critical need for climate change awareness and education to build societal resilience. The state plans to implement various educational measures, including establishing school ecology clubs and unveiling a new climate policy, focusing on agriculture and water resources.
- Country:
- India
Tamil Nadu Chief Minister M K Stalin has highlighted the urgent need for public awareness regarding climate change and its impacts. He stressed that educating society is critical to tackling challenges and fostering resilience against natural disasters.
The state government aims to promote climate literacy by establishing ecology clubs in schools and unveiling a comprehensive climate change policy. Specific training for government staff, particularly in agriculture and water resources sectors, will be a focus.
The Tamil Nadu Climate Change Mission underlines the state's vulnerability to climate-related hazards, pushing for greener initiatives emphasizing affordability and scalability to foster a resilient environment.
(With inputs from agencies.)
ALSO READ
Kejriwal Claims AAP's 'Unbreakable' Resilience Amid Political Turmoil
Triumph of Resilience: 'The Seed of the Sacred Fig' Brings Iran's Struggles to the Silver Screen
Building Resilience: How Disaster-Prone Nations Can Thrive Amid Climate Challenges
Resilience Amid Ruins: Gaza's Unyielding Struggle
Unyielding Spirit: Mohammed Shami's Resilience to Return