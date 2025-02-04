Tamil Nadu's Green Initiative: Building Climate Resilience

Tamil Nadu Chief Minister M K Stalin has highlighted the urgent need for public awareness regarding climate change and its impacts. He stressed that educating society is critical to tackling challenges and fostering resilience against natural disasters.

The state government aims to promote climate literacy by establishing ecology clubs in schools and unveiling a comprehensive climate change policy. Specific training for government staff, particularly in agriculture and water resources sectors, will be a focus.

The Tamil Nadu Climate Change Mission underlines the state's vulnerability to climate-related hazards, pushing for greener initiatives emphasizing affordability and scalability to foster a resilient environment.

