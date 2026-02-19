Kalpetta Township: A Beacon of Hope and Resilience

Kerala's Chief Minister, Pinarayi Vijayan, revealed the upcoming inauguration of the first phase of the Kalpetta township on February 25. This project aims to house survivors of the devastating 2024 Mundakkai-Chooralmala landslides.

Delivering homes to 175 beneficiaries initially, the initiative fulfills the government's commitment to support those affected. In his Facebook post, Vijayan emphasized the government's ability to deliver promises despite challenges, noting various attempts to undermine the project.

Highlighting the collaborative effort involving government employees, citizens, and students, the CM described the township as a symbol of the state's determination and resilience. Before the monsoon, a total of 327 beneficiaries will receive homes and land, marking a significant rehabilitation step.

