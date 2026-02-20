Dollar Surges Amid Economic Resilience and Geopolitical Tensions

The dollar experienced its largest weekly surge since October, driven by stronger-than-expected economic data and a heightened Federal Reserve outlook amid intensified U.S.-Iran tensions. The dollar index, tracking the greenback against major currencies, edged higher, marking a 1.1% weekly increase.

American job market stability bolstered the dollar, with unemployment benefit applications declining significantly. This was further endorsed by Federal Reserve minutes revealing divided policymaker opinions on future rate directions amidst persistent inflation, according to Dominic Bunning from Nomura.

President Trump's ultimatum to Iran over its nuclear program heightened geopolitical risks, influencing market dynamics and global currency fluctuations. Investors anticipated U.S. economic data releases for cues on potential Federal Reserve interest rate adjustments.

