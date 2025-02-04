Left Menu

Linkage Dream: Connecting Odisha's Lifelines

BJP MP Pradeep Kumar Panigrahy has urged Prime Minister Modi for the linkage of Rushikulya and Mahanadi rivers in Odisha, aiming to enhance irrigation and solve drinking water issues in several districts. This long-standing proposal, backed by several leaders over the years, seeks to divert surplus water effectively.

Berhampur | Updated: 04-02-2025 20:28 IST
BJP MP from Odisha, Pradeep Kumar Panigrahy, has made an appeal to Prime Minister Narendra Modi for the swift implementation of the proposed linkage between the Rushikulya and Mahanadi rivers. Panigrahy highlights that the linkage could boost irrigation and address drinking water shortages in the districts of Ganjam, Nayagarh, and Khurda.

The Rushikulya river, considered a lifeline for Ganjam's residents, remains dry for half the year, affecting daily needs. This river linkage has been a long-standing demand, first suggested by former deputy speaker Ram Chandra Panda to former PM Atal Bihari Vajpayee.

Panda's efforts in 2010 included a 'Jala Sanjog Yatra,' advocating for the river connection. Despite a National Water Development Agency report, the project has seen little progress. Panda remains hopeful, urging PM Modi to fulfill this demand, diverting Mahanadi's surplus water to Rushikulya.

(With inputs from agencies.)

