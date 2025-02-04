Linkage Dream: Connecting Odisha's Lifelines
BJP MP Pradeep Kumar Panigrahy has urged Prime Minister Modi for the linkage of Rushikulya and Mahanadi rivers in Odisha, aiming to enhance irrigation and solve drinking water issues in several districts. This long-standing proposal, backed by several leaders over the years, seeks to divert surplus water effectively.
- Country:
- India
BJP MP from Odisha, Pradeep Kumar Panigrahy, has made an appeal to Prime Minister Narendra Modi for the swift implementation of the proposed linkage between the Rushikulya and Mahanadi rivers. Panigrahy highlights that the linkage could boost irrigation and address drinking water shortages in the districts of Ganjam, Nayagarh, and Khurda.
The Rushikulya river, considered a lifeline for Ganjam's residents, remains dry for half the year, affecting daily needs. This river linkage has been a long-standing demand, first suggested by former deputy speaker Ram Chandra Panda to former PM Atal Bihari Vajpayee.
Panda's efforts in 2010 included a 'Jala Sanjog Yatra,' advocating for the river connection. Despite a National Water Development Agency report, the project has seen little progress. Panda remains hopeful, urging PM Modi to fulfill this demand, diverting Mahanadi's surplus water to Rushikulya.
(With inputs from agencies.)
ALSO READ
Karnataka's New Irrigation Scheme: Promises and Politics
Will ensure supply of clean drinking water, clean Yamuna, good roads in next five years if AAP comes to power in Delhi, says Kejriwal.
National Cadet Corps (NCC) has reached more than 170 border talukas and 100 coastal talukas: Prime Minister Narendra Modi.
Prime Minister Narendra Modi likely to visit US in February: President Trump.
NSF Water Forum 2024: Bridging Standards and Solutions for Safe Drinking Water