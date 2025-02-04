Left Menu

BMC's Record Budget Unveils Massive Health and Infrastructure Plans

The Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) has announced its largest budget of Rs 74,427.41 crore for 2025-26, focusing on health services, infrastructure, and environmental initiatives. The budget highlights the redevelopment of civic-run hospitals, the addition of 'Aapla Dawakhana' clinics, environmental projects, and the push for vital infrastructure status to increase funding.

In a historic move, the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) unveiled its largest-ever budget of Rs 74,427.41 crore for the financial year 2025-26, focusing on a broad spectrum of public services and infrastructure development. The budget presentation marked a significant proposal for the enhancement of Mumbai's health sector.

With a plan to invest 10% of the budget in health services, the BMC's agenda includes redeveloping civic-run hospitals and increasing specialty and super-specialty bed capacity. Additional initiatives involve expanding the 'Aapla Dawakhana' clinics and introducing three new physiotherapy centers.

In attempts to boost infrastructural progress, the BMC also outlined plans for environmental advancements, including plantation on 17 plots, and major projects like redeveloping Fashion Street. Notably, the civic body seeks to declare several initiatives as vital urban transport projects, intending to secure more funding.

(With inputs from agencies.)

