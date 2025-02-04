UN Atomic Watchdog's Crucial Mission: Safeguarding Ukraine's Nuclear Future

In a critical diplomatic move, Rafael Grossi, head of the International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA), is set to visit Moscow shortly to address the ongoing Russian attacks on Ukraine's energy infrastructure. These assaults have heightened nuclear safety concerns.

The Zaporizhzhia nuclear plant, Europe's largest, remains a focal point due to its proximity to the front line and its current Russian occupation. Grossi highlighted several 'close calls' regarding the plant's safety amid escalating tensions.

Russia's strategy of targeting Ukraine's power grid further jeopardizes nuclear plant operations, increasing the risk of a nuclear disaster. Damage to power substations necessitates reliance on emergency systems, a risky last-resort measure, Grossi warned in a recent interview.

