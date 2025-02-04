Crisis Talks on Goma: U.N. to Address Human Rights Violations

The United Nations Human Rights Council is set to convene an emergency meeting to address the critical situation in Goma, eastern Congo, following its capture by M23 rebels supported by Rwanda. A statement from the U.N. confirmed the development.

Last week, the rebels captured Goma, the capital of a mineral-rich region in the Democratic Republic of Congo, historically ravaged by conflicts between 1996 to 1997 and 1998 to 2003, resulting in millions of casualties and external interventions. These events have precipitated escalating human rights abuses, including summary executions and sexual violence, according to the U.N. rights office.

The session, requested by the Democratic Republic of Congo, will occur in Geneva on February 7. With 27 nations endorsing the meeting, surpassing the necessary threshold of one-third of the council's 47 members, the meeting can proceed. While the council lacks legal enforcement power, its discussions wield political influence and can increase international pressure on governments for policy changes.

(With inputs from agencies.)