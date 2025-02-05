Outer Space Meets Gene Editing: Moon Canyon Impact and Polo Pony Innovations
Recent research unveils moon canyons created by an ancient asteroid impact in minutes. Meanwhile, Argentine scientists have genetically edited horses aimed at surpassing legendary polo pony Polo Pureza, using CRISPR technology.
New findings reveal that two lunar canyons, comparable to Arizona's Grand Canyon, were formed nearly instantaneously by an ancient asteroid impact about 3.8 billion years ago. This event took place on the moon's far side, within the Schrödinger impact basin.
In a groundbreaking development in genetics, scientists from Argentine biotech firm Kheiron have successfully bred the first genetically edited horses. These 'super ponies' were engineered with CRISPR-Cas9 technology to potentially outperform the world-renowned mare, Polo Pureza.
The moon study hints at the rapid geomorphic changes asteroids can initiate, while the equine gene editing underscores the advancements in biotechnology aiming to revolutionize sports science.
(With inputs from agencies.)
- READ MORE ON:
- moon
- canyon
- asteroid
- gene-editing
- polo
- Argentina
- CRISPR
- horses
- biotechnology
- space
