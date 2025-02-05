Left Menu

Outer Space Meets Gene Editing: Moon Canyon Impact and Polo Pony Innovations

Recent research unveils moon canyons created by an ancient asteroid impact in minutes. Meanwhile, Argentine scientists have genetically edited horses aimed at surpassing legendary polo pony Polo Pureza, using CRISPR technology.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 05-02-2025 10:28 IST | Created: 05-02-2025 10:28 IST
Outer Space Meets Gene Editing: Moon Canyon Impact and Polo Pony Innovations
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

New findings reveal that two lunar canyons, comparable to Arizona's Grand Canyon, were formed nearly instantaneously by an ancient asteroid impact about 3.8 billion years ago. This event took place on the moon's far side, within the Schrödinger impact basin.

In a groundbreaking development in genetics, scientists from Argentine biotech firm Kheiron have successfully bred the first genetically edited horses. These 'super ponies' were engineered with CRISPR-Cas9 technology to potentially outperform the world-renowned mare, Polo Pureza.

The moon study hints at the rapid geomorphic changes asteroids can initiate, while the equine gene editing underscores the advancements in biotechnology aiming to revolutionize sports science.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Sweden School Tragedy: Multiple Fatalities Reported

Sweden School Tragedy: Multiple Fatalities Reported

 Sweden
2
Anmol Kharb Shines: Dominates at National Games

Anmol Kharb Shines: Dominates at National Games

 Global
3
Sanjay Singh Questions Electoral Integrity Amidst BJP Allegations

Sanjay Singh Questions Electoral Integrity Amidst BJP Allegations

 India
4
I thank people for giving me an opportunity to respond to President's Address in Lok Sabha 14 times: PM Narendra Modi in Lok Sabha.

I thank people for giving me an opportunity to respond to President's Addres...

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

The next AI leap: LLMs can process multimedia without pre-trained data

Machine Learning and Explainable AI revolutionize diabetes prediction

AI in healthcare: ChatGPT’s potential, pitfalls, and future

The dawn of intelligent creativity: Merging AI, data, and creative expressions

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025