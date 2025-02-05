Left Menu

Tragedy Strikes at Harmony Gold Mines

Five miners were killed in two separate incidents at Harmony Gold's South African mines. Three workers lost their lives in a collapse at Joel Mine, and two others died at Doornkop Mine. Harmony Gold is investigating the causes. The fatalities are part of the ongoing safety challenges in South Africa's mining sector.

Five miners were tragically killed at two of Harmony Gold's South African facilities, the company disclosed on Wednesday. A collapse at Joel Mine in the Free State claimed the lives of three employees on Tuesday. Located about 290 kilometers southwest of Johannesburg, Joel Mine was the scene of a devastating accident, according to a statement from Harmony.

In another mishap, two workers died on Tuesday morning at Doornkop Mine, situated 30 kilometers west of Johannesburg. As South Africa's premier gold producer, Harmony Gold announced that investigations are underway to determine the causes of these critical incidents.

The mining industry in South Africa is grappling with safety issues, reporting 42 fatalities last year, the lowest on record, with a 24% improvement over the prior year. Notably, in January, the bodies of 78 miners were recovered from an illegal mine after a contentious police operation spanning several months aimed at reaching the trapped miners.

