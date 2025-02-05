Left Menu

Tragic Collapse: Construction Site Accident Claims Lives

Three construction workers lost their lives and another sustained injuries when a wall collapsed at an under-construction site. The incident took place as workers were digging in the cellar of a new commercial building. Authorities are investigating the cause of the collapse.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Hyderabad | Updated: 05-02-2025 15:11 IST | Created: 05-02-2025 14:34 IST
  • Country:
  • India

A tragic accident occurred on Wednesday at an under-construction commercial site, claiming the lives of three workers and seriously injuring another.

According to police, the incident happened when labourers were excavating in the cellar, causing a section of the wall to collapse and burying them in debris.

The police station at L B Nagar confirmed the fatalities and noted that the injured individual was taken to a hospital. Investigations into the incident are ongoing to determine the cause of the structural failure.

(With inputs from agencies.)

