Tragic Collapse: Construction Site Accident Claims Lives
Three construction workers lost their lives and another sustained injuries when a wall collapsed at an under-construction site. The incident took place as workers were digging in the cellar of a new commercial building. Authorities are investigating the cause of the collapse.
Devdiscourse News Desk | Hyderabad | Updated: 05-02-2025 15:11 IST | Created: 05-02-2025 14:34 IST
- Country:
- India
A tragic accident occurred on Wednesday at an under-construction commercial site, claiming the lives of three workers and seriously injuring another.
According to police, the incident happened when labourers were excavating in the cellar, causing a section of the wall to collapse and burying them in debris.
The police station at L B Nagar confirmed the fatalities and noted that the injured individual was taken to a hospital. Investigations into the incident are ongoing to determine the cause of the structural failure.
(With inputs from agencies.)
- READ MORE ON:
- construction
- site
- accident
- collapse
- workers
- injury
- police
- investigation
- deaths
- commercial
Advertisement
ALSO READ
Trump's Executive Order Forces Federal Workers Back to Office
Trump Mandates Return to Office for Federal Workers
Chhattisgarh Police Clash with Naxals: Major Encounter Unfolds
Reconstructing the Crime: Mumbai Police Trace Intruder's Steps in Saif Ali Khan Stabbing Case
CRPF, SoG Odisha and Chhattisgarh police neutralised 14 Naxalites in joint operation along Odisha-Chhattisgarh border: HM Amit Shah.