Tragic Collapse: Construction Site Accident Claims Lives

A tragic accident occurred on Wednesday at an under-construction commercial site, claiming the lives of three workers and seriously injuring another.

According to police, the incident happened when labourers were excavating in the cellar, causing a section of the wall to collapse and burying them in debris.

The police station at L B Nagar confirmed the fatalities and noted that the injured individual was taken to a hospital. Investigations into the incident are ongoing to determine the cause of the structural failure.

(With inputs from agencies.)