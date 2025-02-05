Left Menu

Transforming Rural Odisha: CM Majhi Unveils 'Bikashita Gaon, Bikashita Odisha' Initiative

Chief Minister Mohan Charan Majhi launched the 'Bikashita Gaon, Bikashita Odisha' scheme aimed at enhancing rural infrastructure in Odisha. The initiative prioritizes facilities for villages, bridging the gap with urban areas. The state government allocated a budget of Rs 5,000 crore over five years for the project.

On Wednesday, Chief Minister Mohan Charan Majhi inaugurated the ambitious 'Bikashita Gaon, Bikashita Odisha' (BGBO) scheme, dedicated to the development of rural infrastructure across the state. The scheme aims to bridge the gap between rural and urban areas, providing villages with facilities typically found in towns.

The initiative, launched in Jankia village, is set to reach all 53,845 villages in Odisha over five years, backed by a Rs 5,000 crore budgetary provision. Majhi emphasized that 81% of the state's population resides in villages, underscoring the need for such focused rural development.

Panchayati Raj and Drinking Water Minister Rabi Narayan Naik and other officials attended the launch event. The scheme replaces the former 'Ama Odisha Nabin Odisha' plan and includes sustainable projects such as roads and school buildings. Priority will be given to tribal and backward communities.

(With inputs from agencies.)

