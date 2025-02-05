Tragic Incident: CUJ Students Killed in Ranchi Road Accident

In a tragic road accident on the outskirts of Ranchi, two students from the Central University of Jharkhand lost their lives. The mishap occurred near the Maltoti Bridge, within the Mandar police jurisdiction.

Identified as Devdas Mandal and Aishwariya, the students were reportedly riding a motorcycle when a truck collided with them from behind, leading to their immediate death, according to Mandar police station in-charge Rahul Kumar.

The truck driver and helper managed to flee the scene post-incident, leaving authorities in pursuit.

