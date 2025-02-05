Left Menu

Tragic Incident: CUJ Students Killed in Ranchi Road Accident

Two students from Central University of Jharkhand, identified as Devdas Mandal and Aishwariya, died in a road accident near Maltoti Bridge, Ranchi. Their motorcycle was hit by a truck whose driver fled the scene.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Ranchi | Updated: 05-02-2025 18:16 IST | Created: 05-02-2025 18:16 IST
In a tragic road accident on the outskirts of Ranchi, two students from the Central University of Jharkhand lost their lives. The mishap occurred near the Maltoti Bridge, within the Mandar police jurisdiction.

Identified as Devdas Mandal and Aishwariya, the students were reportedly riding a motorcycle when a truck collided with them from behind, leading to their immediate death, according to Mandar police station in-charge Rahul Kumar.

The truck driver and helper managed to flee the scene post-incident, leaving authorities in pursuit.

(With inputs from agencies.)

