Transformative Urban Initiatives: Himachal Pradesh's Digital Leap

In a significant stride towards digital transformation, Himachal Pradesh Chief Minister Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu unveiled the 'Swachh Shehar Samridh Shehar' programme alongside the 'Citizen Service Portal.' These initiatives mark a monumental shift in urban governance within the state.

The newly launched portal, accessed via citizenseva.hp.gov.in, aims to seamlessly integrate urban management across all Urban Local Bodies (ULBs). It will initially offer nine essential services, with plans to expand to 45, transforming how citizens engage with municipal services.

By assigning 'garbage IDs' to over 2,82,000 households and upgrading waste management systems, the initiative underscores the state's commitment to modernize and efficiently manage urban infrastructure. Furthermore, world-class technology will pilot in Shimla to enhance water quality, enhancing quality of life across urban areas.

(With inputs from agencies.)