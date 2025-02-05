Left Menu

Seismic Surge: Santorini's Shaken Calm

A series of earthquakes continue to shake the Greek island of Santorini, prompting emergency measures as experts analyze the potential for a major quake. Officials have deployed rescue teams, restricted public access, and prepared evacuation contingencies. The seismic activity remains intense, although no significant damage has occurred.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Athens | Updated: 05-02-2025 19:02 IST | Created: 05-02-2025 19:02 IST
  • Country:
  • Greece

Santorini, a picturesque volcanic island in Greece, is currently experiencing a relentless barrage of earthquakes. Tremors have been occurring every few minutes, causing authorities to brace for the possibility of a larger quake. With emergency plans in place, officials are prepared for potential evacuations.

Civil Protection Minister Vassilis Kikilias, in a televised meeting with security leaders, emphasized the need for both optimistic and pessimistic planning. While seismologists confirm that predicting earthquakes is still beyond current science, the frequent tremors have led to increased caution and preparation among residents and officials alike.

Despite the fear among residents and tourists, who have begun to leave the island in large numbers, the earthquakes have not yet resulted in major damage or casualties. Efforts are underway to manage additional ferry and flight services, but rough weather has complicated some evacuation attempts. Meanwhile, scientific experts have noted heightened volcanic activity but believe it's unrelated to the ongoing seismic events.

(With inputs from agencies.)

