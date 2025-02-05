Finance Commission's Cultural Tour: Urban Challenges in Puri

The 16th Finance Commission, spearheaded by chairman Dr. Arvind Panagariya, made a pivotal visit to Puri, Odisha, on Wednesday, engaging with municipal officials to examine the city's urban challenges and financial needs.

This visit is a segment of the commission's extensive four-day tour across Odisha, aimed at collaborating with state authorities and evaluating economic demands. The team commenced its visit by paying homage at the Jagannath Temple, proceeding to an imperative meeting with municipal officials at Raj Bhavan to deliberate on essential development needs.

Concerns addressed encompassed urban infrastructure, sanitation, drainage, and waste management, alongside the necessity for enhanced street lighting and amenities for pilgrims. Dr. Panagariya underscored the significance of strategic financial planning and advised the commission to consider Puri's unique concerns in its forthcoming recommendations. The delegation also visited the Blue Flag Sea Beach and the Sun Temple in Konark, reflecting on Odisha's cultural richness. The visit included key members such as Odisha's finance secretary Saswata Mishra and Puri collector Sidharth Sankar Swain.

