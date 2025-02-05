Finance Commission's Cultural Tour: Urban Challenges in Puri
The 16th Finance Commission, led by Dr. Arvind Panagariya, visited Puri to address urban challenges and financial needs. Key discussions involved urban infrastructure and cultural heritage. The visit included meetings with municipal officials and visits to historic sites, emphasizing efficient financial planning for holistic urban development.
- Country:
- India
The 16th Finance Commission, spearheaded by chairman Dr. Arvind Panagariya, made a pivotal visit to Puri, Odisha, on Wednesday, engaging with municipal officials to examine the city's urban challenges and financial needs.
This visit is a segment of the commission's extensive four-day tour across Odisha, aimed at collaborating with state authorities and evaluating economic demands. The team commenced its visit by paying homage at the Jagannath Temple, proceeding to an imperative meeting with municipal officials at Raj Bhavan to deliberate on essential development needs.
Concerns addressed encompassed urban infrastructure, sanitation, drainage, and waste management, alongside the necessity for enhanced street lighting and amenities for pilgrims. Dr. Panagariya underscored the significance of strategic financial planning and advised the commission to consider Puri's unique concerns in its forthcoming recommendations. The delegation also visited the Blue Flag Sea Beach and the Sun Temple in Konark, reflecting on Odisha's cultural richness. The visit included key members such as Odisha's finance secretary Saswata Mishra and Puri collector Sidharth Sankar Swain.
(With inputs from agencies.)
ALSO READ
Odisha to Spearhead India's Mining Growth: CM Majhi
CRPF, SoG Odisha and Chhattisgarh police neutralised 14 Naxalites in joint operation along Odisha-Chhattisgarh border: HM Amit Shah.
Twelve more Maoists killed in gunfight between security forces and left-wing extremists along Odisha-Chhattisgarh border: Police.
Deadly Clash on Odisha-Chhattisgarh Border: 14 Maoists Killed
Deadly Clashes: Security Forces Eliminate 14 Maoists at Odisha-Chhattisgarh Border