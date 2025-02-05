Tragic End: Leopard Falls Victim to Road Mishap in Nagpur

A leopard met a tragic end after apparently being struck by an unidentified vehicle in Nagpur's Kalmeshwar forest range, officials reported on Wednesday.

According to Assistant Conservator of Forest PS Pakhle, the 3.5 to 4-year-old leopard was discovered deceased in a farm near Adasa, along Telgaon-Telkamptee road, on Tuesday evening.

A post-mortem revealed internal injuries consistent with being hit by a vehicle. The forest department, following NTCA guidelines, confirmed all body parts were intact and is continuing their investigation.

(With inputs from agencies.)