Tragic End: Leopard Falls Victim to Road Mishap in Nagpur

A leopard was killed by an unidentified vehicle in the Kalmeshwar forest range, Nagpur. The animal was found dead on a farm near Adasa, with intact body parts, and a post-mortem indicated internal injuries. The forest department is investigating the incident.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Nagpur | Updated: 05-02-2025 22:22 IST | Created: 05-02-2025 22:22 IST
  • Country:
  • India

A leopard met a tragic end after apparently being struck by an unidentified vehicle in Nagpur's Kalmeshwar forest range, officials reported on Wednesday.

According to Assistant Conservator of Forest PS Pakhle, the 3.5 to 4-year-old leopard was discovered deceased in a farm near Adasa, along Telgaon-Telkamptee road, on Tuesday evening.

A post-mortem revealed internal injuries consistent with being hit by a vehicle. The forest department, following NTCA guidelines, confirmed all body parts were intact and is continuing their investigation.

(With inputs from agencies.)

