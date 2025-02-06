Left Menu

Earth's Record Heat Persists Amid La Nina's Chill

January 2025 marked the hottest January on record, revealing a striking trend despite the cooling effects of La Nina. Global temperatures exceeded pre-industrial levels by 1.75 degrees Celsius, with significant warming observed over the past year despite La Nina conditions in the tropical Pacific.

In a surprising turn, January 2025 registered the warmest January temperatures on record, according to the European climate agency. This occurred even though La Nina, a phenomenon typically associated with cooler temperatures, developed in the Pacific.

The Copernicus Climate Change Service reported that January 2025's average temperature was 13.23 degrees Celsius, surpassing the previous year's record and standing 0.79 degrees above the 1991-2020 average.

La Nina's presence has traditionally led to cooler global conditions, yet this January defied expectations, continuing the recent trend of record-high temperatures despite its chilling influence.

