In a significant paleontological breakthrough, scientists have identified a loon-like bird from the Dinosaur era in Antarctica. The nearly complete fossil skull, found on Vega Island, provides new insights into avian evolution, dating back 69 million years.

Meanwhile, researchers have discovered that two vast lunar canyons comparable in size to the Grand Canyon were formed within 10 minutes due to a catastrophic asteroid impact approximately 3.8 billion years ago, in the Schrödinger impact basin near the moon's south pole.

In a different scientific realm, Argentina's biotech firm Kheiron has revolutionized equine genetics by using CRISPR-Cas9 technology to produce the world's first gene-edited horses, promising a new generation of polo super ponies.

