Unearthing the Secrets: Dinosaur-era Birds, Lunar Canyons, and Polo Super Ponies

Scientists have discovered a 69-million-year-old bird resembling today's loons in Antarctica, marking it as the oldest member of modern birds. Lunar canyons comparable to the Grand Canyon formed in under 10 minutes from an ancient asteroid impact. Argentine scientists have bred gene-edited horses using CRISPR technology.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 06-02-2025 10:29 IST | Created: 06-02-2025 10:29 IST
In a significant paleontological breakthrough, scientists have identified a loon-like bird from the Dinosaur era in Antarctica. The nearly complete fossil skull, found on Vega Island, provides new insights into avian evolution, dating back 69 million years.

Meanwhile, researchers have discovered that two vast lunar canyons comparable in size to the Grand Canyon were formed within 10 minutes due to a catastrophic asteroid impact approximately 3.8 billion years ago, in the Schrödinger impact basin near the moon's south pole.

In a different scientific realm, Argentina's biotech firm Kheiron has revolutionized equine genetics by using CRISPR-Cas9 technology to produce the world's first gene-edited horses, promising a new generation of polo super ponies.

(With inputs from agencies.)

